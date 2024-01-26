Tolerance.ca
Dogs in the middle ages: what medieval writing tells us about our ancestors’ pets

By Emily Savage, Associate lecturer in the school of art history, St Andrews Institute of Medieval Studies, University of St Andrews
In the middle ages, most dogs had jobs. In his book De Canibus, the 16th-century English physician and scholar John Caius described a hierarchy of dogs, which he classified first and foremost according to their function in human society.

At its apex were specialised hunting dogs, including greyhounds, known for their “incredible swiftnesse” and bloodhounds, whose powerful sense of smell drove them “through long lanes, crooked reaches, and weary ways” in pursuit of their prey.

But even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
