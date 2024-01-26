Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: World Court Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, August 27, 2018. © 2018 Mike Corder/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered provisional measures on January 26, 2024, in South Africa’s case alleging that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention, Human Rights Watch said today. The court adopted “provisional measures,” or binding orders, that include requiring Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, enable the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance, and prevent and punish incitement to commit…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
