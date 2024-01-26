Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why did Taiwan impose a five-year visa ban on an influential mainland Chinese dissent journalist?

By Oiwan Lam
Wang Zhian, a Tokyo-based mainland Chinese journalist, mocked the Taiwanese election campaigns on a comedy talk show, sparking online backlash. He was then banned from entering Taiwan for five years.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
