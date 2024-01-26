Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afcon’s decision to allow 24 countries to play is paying off – and having dramatic repercussions

By Chuka Onwumechili, Professor of Communications, Howard University
By the end of the group stage, the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was one of the most exciting and memorable Afcon tournaments in recent memory. This was particularly true of the performances of the continent’s best players on the field.

As a scholar of sports communication with a focus on African football, I’ve followed developments with interest, notably the 2021 decision to increase the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
