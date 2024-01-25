Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The first flowers evolved before bees – so how did they become so dazzling?

By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Monash University
Alan Dorin, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Jair Garcia, Researcher and analyst, Monash University
Mani Shrestha, Senior Researcher and International Fellow, Disturbance Ecology, University of Bayreuth, Germany, Bayreuth University
Flowers tend to stand out against a natural background. A new study shows this contrast evolved in a key relationship with their most famous pollinators – bees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
