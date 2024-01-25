The first flowers evolved before bees – so how did they become so dazzling?
By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Monash University
Alan Dorin, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Jair Garcia, Researcher and analyst, Monash University
Mani Shrestha, Senior Researcher and International Fellow, Disturbance Ecology, University of Bayreuth, Germany, Bayreuth University
Flowers tend to stand out against a natural background. A new study shows this contrast evolved in a key relationship with their most famous pollinators – bees.
