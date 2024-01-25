Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The botanical imperialism of weeds and crops: how alien plant species on the First Fleet changed Australia

By Garritt C. Van Dyk, Lecturer in History, University of Newcastle
Locally grown produce fills Australian shops, but almost all of these species were imported, as native as cane toads. Icons of Australian agriculture, like the Big Banana and Big Pineapple, proudly display the regions’ crops, but these are newcomers to the continent.

British ships carrying plants and seeds from around the world arrived in Botany Bay on January 20 1788. This story is overshadowed by convict ships and Royal Navy vessels, but the cargo on board also had a lasting impact. Colonists, convicts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
