Support for Australia Day celebration on January 26 drops: new research
By David Lowe, Chair in Contemporary History, Deakin University
Andrew Singleton, Professor of Sociology and Social Research, Deakin University
Joanna Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in History, Deakin University
The decision by several major retailers to stop stocking Australia Day merchandise has become the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate over whether the nation should be celebrated on January 26.
In response to this decision, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has called for a boycott of Woolworths and criticised those who oppose Australia Day as “woke CEOs” and “whingers”. But what do the Australian public actually think about January 26?
In 2021, we conducted a…
- Thursday, January 25, 2024