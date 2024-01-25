Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What UAW backing means for Biden − and why the union’s endorsement took so long

By Marick Masters, Professor of Business and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
The United Auto Workers has endorsed President Joe Biden’s bid for reelection in 2024. “Joe Biden has earned it,” said union president Shawn Fain on Jan. 24 as he announced the union’s decision to back the incumbent candidate.

The Conversation U.S. asked Marick Masters, a Wayne State University scholar of labor, politics and business issues, to explain why the UAW waited until…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

