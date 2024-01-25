Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: Netanyahu calls for ‘total victory’ as International Court of Justice ponders genocide accusations against Israel

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
No sooner were the international media reporting this week that Israel had proposed a pause of up to two months in its assault on Gaza to allow for a prisoner-hostage exchange and the delivery of humanitarian aid, than Benjamin Netanyahu declared there would be no ceasefire and that “we will not stop fighting until total victory”.

The Israeli prime minister was commenting as he paid tribute to 24 soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who were killed in the fighting with Hamas on January 22. Netanyahu has also rejected out of hand the idea of a two-state solution to the conflict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: ICJ to release emergency measures over Israel genocide allegations, Libya flood repair bill, leprosy stigma continues
~ How to read a Supreme Court case: 10 tips for nonlawyers
~ What UAW backing means for Biden − and why the union’s endorsement took so long
~ Emmanuel Macron’s participation as guest of honour at India’s Republic Day celebrations sends out a worrying political signal
~ Desert blues: From Tuareg rebellion to global airwaves
~ How the seabed could be a refuge for gorgonian coral forests threatened by marine heat waves
~ Africa’s savannah elephants: small ‘fortress’ parks aren’t the answer – they need room to roam
~ Cecilia Atim Ogwal: a fearless Ugandan politician who spoke her mind and challenged conventions
~ Spreadsheet errors can have disastrous consequences – yet we keep making the same mistakes
~ Gaza: high numbers of journalists are being killed but it’s hard to prove they’re being targeted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter