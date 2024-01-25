Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Emmanuel Macron’s participation as guest of honour at India’s Republic Day celebrations sends out a worrying political signal

By Amnesty International
As the French President, accompanied by several ministers and business leaders, embarks on a two-day official visit to India to “strengthen the strategic partnership” with Narendra Modi’s government, just a few weeks ahead of the country’s general elections, Amnesty International warns that minorities (religious, ethnic and gender) continue to suffer violent persecution in the country […] The post Emmanuel Macron’s participation as guest of honour at India’s Republic Day celebrations sends out a worrying political signal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
