Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Animals see the world in different colours than humans – new camera reveals what this looks like

By Vera Vasas, Research Fellow in Ecology and Evolution, University of Sussex
Daniel Hanley, Assistant Professor, George Mason University
If you’ve ever wished you could see the world though the eyes of another animal, we have good news for you. We also wondered about that and, being scientists who specialise in colour vision, have created a solution: a camera system and software package that allows you to record videos in animal-view colours.

Many animals, including bees, birds and even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
