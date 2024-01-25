Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump and the ‘madman theory’ of foreign policy

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
With Donald Trump now looking more and more likely to be the Republican nominee for November’s presidential election, the former president is now making the case that among other things, he would be much more effective than the incumbent, Joe Biden, in areas such as foreign policy. For Trump’s supporters it is his unpredictable and risky nature that has led to some of his biggest foreign policy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Desert blues: From Tuareg rebellion to global airwaves
~ How the seabed could be a refuge for gorgonian coral forests threatened by marine heat waves
~ Africa’s savannah elephants: small ‘fortress’ parks aren’t the answer – they need room to roam
~ Cecilia Atim Ogwal: a fearless Ugandan politician who spoke her mind and challenged conventions
~ Spreadsheet errors can have disastrous consequences – yet we keep making the same mistakes
~ Gaza: high numbers of journalists are being killed but it’s hard to prove they’re being targeted
~ In most provinces, 4-year-olds aren’t at school — but it’s an economically smart way to create child-care spaces
~ Women still face gender inequalities at work post-pandemic
~ Animals see the world in different colours than humans – new camera reveals what this looks like
~ What can we learn from the history of pre-war Germany to the atmosphere today in the U.S.?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter