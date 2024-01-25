Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Setting low-stakes challenges can help you reach your bigger goals in 2024

By Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychological Interventions, University of Central Lancashire
It’s the end of January – have you stuck with your new year resolutions? If so, you’re in the minority. Humans are generally pretty poor at sustaining big behavioural changes all in one go, which is why, according to some estimates, 80% of people fail to keep their resolutions by February. We are much better at accomplishing small changes and building them up over time. “Couch to 5k” programmes are a good example of this, helping people build up their running fitness one step at a time.

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Desert blues: From Tuareg rebellion to global airwaves
~ How the seabed could be a refuge for gorgonian coral forests threatened by marine heat waves
~ Africa’s savannah elephants: small ‘fortress’ parks aren’t the answer – they need room to roam
~ Cecilia Atim Ogwal: a fearless Ugandan politician who spoke her mind and challenged conventions
~ Spreadsheet errors can have disastrous consequences – yet we keep making the same mistakes
~ Gaza: high numbers of journalists are being killed but it’s hard to prove they’re being targeted
~ In most provinces, 4-year-olds aren’t at school — but it’s an economically smart way to create child-care spaces
~ Women still face gender inequalities at work post-pandemic
~ Animals see the world in different colours than humans – new camera reveals what this looks like
~ What can we learn from the history of pre-war Germany to the atmosphere today in the U.S.?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter