Human Rights Observatory

Another Canadian Province to End Immigration Detention in its Jails

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Human Rights Watch The Canadian province of Prince Edward Island has joined eight other provinces to block the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) from using provincial jails to incarcerate migrants and asylum seekers on administrative grounds. Click to expand Image Since the launch of the #WelcomeToCanada campaign in October 2021, the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Ontario have notified the federal government that they would be ending their detention contracts with CBSA. So far,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
