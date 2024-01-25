Tolerance.ca
Could a court really order the destruction of ChatGPT? The New York Times thinks so, and it may be right

By João Marinotti, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University
On Dec. 27, 2023, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI alleging that the company committed willful copyright infringement through its generative AI tool ChatGPT. The Times claimed both that ChatGPT was unlawfully trained on vast amounts of text from its articles and that ChatGPT’s output contained language directly taken from its articles.

To remedy this, the Times asked for more than just money: It asked a federal court to order the “destruction” of ChatGPT.

If…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
