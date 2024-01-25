Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Melanoma treatment pioneers joint Australians Of The Year

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Pioneers in melanoma treatment, professors Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer, are the joint 2024 Australians of the Year.

The Sydney-based professors are the co-directors of Melanoma Institute Australia, and their partnership is credited with saving thousands of lives.

Their work on immunotherapy, which activates the patient’s own immune system to fight the cancer, advanced melanoma from a fatal disease to one that is curable.

Around 18,000 Australians are diagnosedThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
