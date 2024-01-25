Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Descendants of Holocaust survivors explain why they are replicating Auschwitz tattoos on their own bodies

By Alice Bloch, Professor of Sociology, University of Manchester
Rony Cohen doesn’t remember any particular moment when she first became aware of the number tattooed on her grandmother’s arm. It was just always there.

Cohen says she felt as if she had experienced the Holocaust herself, in a different cycle of her own life. It featured in her dreams. It permeated family life, as did the self-imposed interdiction on talking about the past and the absence of relatives. The legacy of starvation was never far from the surface. Food was used to soothe. There was no waste. Her grandfather finished every crumb from every plate.

The impact the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
