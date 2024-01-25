Tolerance.ca
United States: Lives devastated and human rights sacrificed by fossil fuel-related pollution from petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana

By Amnesty International
Communities living near two of the largest concentrations of fossil fuel industry and petrochemical plants in the United States are regularly exposed to toxic pollution which is devastating people’s health and human rights, reports released by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch show today. Amnesty International issued, The Cost of Doing Business? The Petrochemical Industry’s […] The post United States: Lives devastated and human rights sacrificed by fossil fuel-related pollution from petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
