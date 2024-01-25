Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The more you know: people with better understanding of Australia’s colonial history more likely to support moving Australia Day

By Olivia Evans, Indigenous Research Fellow, Australian National University
Hema Preya Selvanathan, Lecturer, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Iain Walker, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Kate Reynolds, Professor of Educational Psychology & Learning, Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne
Tegan Cruwys, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Australian National University
After the Voice to Parliament referendum, researchers asked a sample of Australians how they felt about issues including changing the date of Australia Day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso: Drone Strikes on Civilians Apparent War Crimes
~ US: Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’
~ The role of climate-smart agriculture in Guyana’s push to reduce food imports
~ The 2 main arguments against redesigning the Stage 3 tax cuts are wrong: here’s why
~ Pass of Death: The treacherous route taken by migrants trying to cross illegally from Italy to France
~ Extreme heat can be risky during pregnancy. How to you look after yourself and your baby
~ The Doomsday Clock is still at 90 seconds to midnight. But what does that mean?
~ 2024 is a huge year for the Olympics – and it’s not just about the Paris games
~ The US is getting embroiled in yet another Middle East conflict. It should increase pressure on Israel instead
~ The Australia-Tuvalu deal shows why we need a global framework for climate relocations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter