Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We want to hear from you: Please take our survey!

By Scott White, CEO | Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
The Conversation Canada is in its seventh year, and we’re taking stock of a few things. You read us every day — now we’d like to hear from you! We hope you can take a few minutes to complete our survey of readers.

Does The Conversation help you understand the world? Have the insights of experts and researchers changed your thinking on an issue important to you? What could we do more of? And where do we fall short? Among other things, the survey aims to measure the impact of academic journalism on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Australia-Tuvalu deal shows why we need a global framework for climate relocations
~ Canada lags behind on efforts to address human rights abuses in seafood supply chains
~ LEARNING FOR LASTING PEACE
~ What a fair deal for ex-steelworkers would look like as the industry decarbonises
~ Training to reduce cognitive bias may improve decision making after all
~ Van Gogh’s final months were his most productive
~ Five books about the COVID pandemic to look out for in 2024
~ New Fortnite-style recruitment video shows how UK armed forces are getting serious about prospects of Nato war with Russia
~ UK press warns of Nato war with Russia – newspapers are clearly keen to avoid mistakes of WWII
~ Economic crisis in Cuba: government missteps and tightening US sanctions are to blame
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter