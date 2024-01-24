Training to reduce cognitive bias may improve decision making after all
By Anne-Laure Sellier, Professeur Associé en marketing et membre du groupe de recherche CNRS-GREGHEC, HEC Paris Business School
Carey K. Morewedge, Professor of Marketing, Boston University
Irene Scopelliti, Professor of Marketing and Behavioural Science, City, University of London
It has long been thought one couldn’t bend one’s intuition. Recent research reveals it is in fact possible to reduce bias through training.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 24, 2024