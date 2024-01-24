Access and exclusion: What COP28 revealed about the dynamics of global climate diplomacy
By Marjolaine Lamontagne, Ph.D. Candidate in International Relations (Global Environmental Governance and Diplomacy), McGill University
Charles Berthelet, Ph.D. Candidate in Philosophy, Political Studies, and Sociology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Beyond the international negotiations, COP serves as a critical venue for global civil societies to exchange knowledge, organize and build a better world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 24, 2024