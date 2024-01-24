Using photos to create 3D models is helping us understand – and protect – complex marine environments
By Professor James J Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alberto Rovellini, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Washington
Matteo Collina, PhD candidate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Miriam Pierotti, PhD candidate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Photogrammetry, a technique where 3D information is extracted from photographs, is reducing the guesswork in counting – and understanding – the world below the ocean surface.
© The Conversation
