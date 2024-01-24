A newly identified ‘Hell chicken’ species suggests dinosaurs weren’t sliding toward extinction before the fateful asteroid hit
By Kyle Atkins-Weltman, Ph.D. Student in Paleoecology, Oklahoma State University
Eric Snively, Associate Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Oklahoma State University
Rather than a juvenile of a known species, several fossilized bones represent a new species – and shed light on the question of whether dinosaurs were already in decline before disaster struck.
