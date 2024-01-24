Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Albert had nothing to do with the lyrebird bearing his name. Should our birds be named after people?

By Felix Cehak, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Birds have one unchanging scientific name, but often many common names that are subject to change. Choosing a new name for a bird isn’t necessarily a simple decision.The Conversation


