Human Rights Observatory

How do I make sure my child’s school backpack is safe and healthy?

By Sai Praneeth Jasti, Researcher, Deakin University
As a new school year approaches, many families will be heading to the shops or to their school’s uniform store to buy backpacks.

While children can have firm ideas about how their school bags look – and schools have practical requirements about what students need to carry – it is vitally important bags are also safe and healthy.

What does the research evidence tell us about school bags?

Why school bags matter


Students are often not just carrying books to and from school, but technology, sports and musical equipment as well. Studies have


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
