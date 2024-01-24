Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Police Abuses Rampant in Rohingya Camps

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the Armed Police Battalion stands guard at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, October 5, 2021.  © 2021 Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images Earlier this month, a Rohingya woman in a refugee camp in Bangladesh reported that a police officer had been stalking her for a year. She said that on the night of January 7, he entered her home under the pretext of a search operation and attempted to rape her. The Bangladesh Armed Police Battalion (APBn), deployed to provide security in refugee camps, have yet to investigate the case. A neighbor said that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Online attacks on presidential candidates in Venezuela have a distinct gendered angle, study shows
~ AI in HR: Are you cool with being recruited by a robot? Our studies reveal job candidates’ true feelings
~ ‘Tryvertising’: testing new products in holiday homes could be a win for local brands and cautious customers
~ Humans are depleting groundwater worldwide, but there are ways to replenish it
~ Debt, wage theft and coercion drive the global garment industry – the only answer is collective action
~ India: Authorities must stop their discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties
~ 16 leading humanitarian and human rights organizations call to stop arms transfers to Israel, Palestinian armed groups
~ Albanese tax plan will give average earner $1500 tax cut – more than double Morrison’s Stage 3
~ Who Shakira should collaborate with next – what our AI research suggests
~ Unstoppable? Reggaeton has got the world listening to Spanish – here’s what the language data tells us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter