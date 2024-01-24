Tolerance.ca
India: Authorities must stop their discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties

By Amnesty International
Responding to the reports of targeted demolition of Muslim-owned properties a day after incidents of communal violence instigated by participants of a Hindu Rally in India’s financial capital Mumbai, Aakar Patel, chair of Amnesty International India’s board, said: “It is alarming to note the impunity with which the Indian authorities have been enforcing their discriminatory […] The post India: Authorities must stop their discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


