Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

16 leading humanitarian and human rights organizations call to stop arms transfers to Israel, Palestinian armed groups

By Amnesty International
An Open Call to all UN Member States to stop fuelling the crisis in Gaza and avert further humanitarian catastrophe and loss of civilian life  We, the undersigned organizations, call on all States to immediately halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is risk they are […] The post 16 leading humanitarian and human rights organizations call to stop arms transfers to Israel, Palestinian armed groups  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
