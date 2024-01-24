Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who Shakira should collaborate with next – what our AI research suggests

By Victor Martínez de Albéniz, Profesor de IESE en operaciones, información y tecnología, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
A well planned, successful collaboration can transform a musician’s career overnight. Just ask Shakira: though already firmly established as a solo artist, her 2006 hit Hips Don’t Lie – featuring Fugees rapper Wyclef Jean – catapulted her to global stardom. Her continued knack for finding smart joint releases has since made her an enduring, unstoppable pop music powerhouse.

Our study has looked at the data behind musical collaborations. It sets out to answer the question of how they impact artists’…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
