South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is the country’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
By Peter Vale, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria., University of Pretoria
Vineet Thakur, Assistant Professor, International Relations, Leiden University
On 11 January 2024, South Africa hauled Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the charge of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. This was for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing and siege of Gaza following the deadly 7 October attack on Israel by Hamas which claimed 1,200 Israeli lives.
More than 25,000 Palestinians,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 24, 2024