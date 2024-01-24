Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dunki: what this new Bollywood film tells us about the imperial history of the UK’s immigration system

By Deana Heath, Professor of Indian and Colonial History, University of Liverpool
The UK government’s efforts to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, which undermine the independence of Britain’s judiciary, highlight ongoing tensions within the British Conservative party.

They also mark a return to colonial-era forced mobility, particularly of non-white migrants. The British used a similar practice to establish and maintain colonies and control imperial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
