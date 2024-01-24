Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has a democracy deficit – corruption and a lack of welfare policies are to blame

By Fidelis Allen, Professor of Development Studies, University of Port Harcourt
Democracy refers, at a minimum, to a political system that guarantees some involvement in decision-making. It gives citizens opportunities to choose and replace their leaders or representatives via free and fair elections.

But that’s not all. Democracy also protects citizens’ socio-economic, political and cultural rights.

Its success turns on its ability to bring changes to the living conditions of citizens.

It is a form of governance that holds this truth: that the people are what matters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
