Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In an ancient church in Germany, a 639-year organ performance of a John Cage composition is about to have its next note change

By Rob Haskins, Professor of Music, University of New Hampshire
Composers count themselves lucky when musicians continue to perform their music after their death.

But the American avant-garde composer John Cage, who died in 1992, never would have guessed that a single performance of his music would begin in 2001 and still be playing. In fact, it isn’t due to conclude for another 616 years.

In a marathon performance like this, any little change becomes big news. On Feb. 5, 2011, for instance, one of the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese tax plan will give average earner $1500 tax cut – more than double Morrison’s Stage 3
~ Who Shakira should collaborate with next – what our AI research suggests
~ Unstoppable? Reggaeton has got the world listening to Spanish – here’s what the language data tells us
~ South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is the country’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
~ Holocaust Memorial Day shouldn’t be about ‘heroes’ and ‘villains’ – unsung, ordinary people made the biggest difference
~ Climate disaster movies resonate in ways that news never will
~ Dunki: what this new Bollywood film tells us about the imperial history of the UK’s immigration system
~ Healing from child sexual abuse is often difficult but not impossible
~ Somaliland has been pursuing independence for 33 years. Expert explains the impact of the latest deal with Ethiopia
~ Biden’s use of military in Yemen upsets congressional progressives, but fits with long tradition of presidents exercising commander in chief’s power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter