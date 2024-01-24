Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Executions of protester with mental disability and Kurdish man mark plunge into new realms of cruelty

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities’ executions of two men after egregiously unfair trials mark a harrowing descent into new realms of cruelty, said Amnesty International today. On 23 January 2024 at dawn, the authorities arbitrarily executed Mohammad Ghobadlou, a 23-year-old protester with a mental disability, following a process and ruling shrouded in secrecy. On the same day, […] The post Iran: Executions of protester with mental disability and Kurdish man mark plunge into new realms of cruelty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese tax plan will give average earner $1500 tax cut – more than double Morrison’s Stage 3
~ Who Shakira should collaborate with next – what our AI research suggests
~ Unstoppable? Reggaeton has got the world listening to Spanish – here’s what the language data tells us
~ South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is the country’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
~ Holocaust Memorial Day shouldn’t be about ‘heroes’ and ‘villains’ – unsung, ordinary people made the biggest difference
~ Climate disaster movies resonate in ways that news never will
~ Dunki: what this new Bollywood film tells us about the imperial history of the UK’s immigration system
~ Healing from child sexual abuse is often difficult but not impossible
~ Somaliland has been pursuing independence for 33 years. Expert explains the impact of the latest deal with Ethiopia
~ Biden’s use of military in Yemen upsets congressional progressives, but fits with long tradition of presidents exercising commander in chief’s power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter