Human Rights Observatory

Dating apps: marketing experts’ research reveals pitfalls to look out for, and tactics for success

By Alisa Minina Jeunemaître, Associate Professor of Marketing, EM Lyon Business School
Jamie Smith, Director of Undergraduate Programmes, ISC Paris Business School
Stefania Masè, Associate professor of marketing and communication, IPAG Business School
Use of dating apps is on the rise and they can provide a wealth of choice. Research also shows that they can leave some users feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
