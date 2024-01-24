Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Unlawful Mass Executions Resume

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Suspected Islamic State members sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Iraq, July 18, 2017. © 2017 Bram Janssen/AP Photo (Beirut) – At least 150 prisoners at Iraq’s Nasiriyah prison face imminent execution without warning if President Abdul Latif Rashid approves their death sentences, Human Rights Watch said today. Thirteen men were executed in Nasiriyah prison on December 25, 2023, the first mass execution since 21 men were executed on November 16, 2020. Iraq should immediately declare a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing the death…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
