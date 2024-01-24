Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US and UK Continue to Skirt Accountability in Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers salvage oil canisters from the wreckage of a store hit by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 2, 2020. © 2020 Hani Mohammed/AP Photo On January 11, the United States and United Kingdom began carrying out airstrikes in Yemen in response to unlawful Houthi attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea. As they enter this new chapter of armed conflict in Yemen, the US and UK still have not ensured accountability for possible violations of international humanitarian law and likely war crimes they and their partners have committed in the country for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As new ABC chair, one of Kim Williams’ challenges will be to stiffen the organisation’s spine
~ Travellers with disability often face discrimination. What should change and how to complain
~ View from The Hill: Why should we still be surprised when a PM doesn’t keep his word?
~ Iraq: Unlawful Mass Executions Resume
~ A Crucial Hearing as Journalists Under Siege in Greece
~ Cambodia: Dissident Arrested After Criticizing Minister
~ Trump wins New Hampshire primary and closes in on Republican nomination; Labor gains in Australian polls
~ As another cyclone heads for Queensland, we must be ready for the new threat: torrential rain and floods
~ Kim Williams to be new ABC chair, described by Albanese as ‘a true renaissance man’
~ Mosquitoes can spread the flesh-eating Buruli ulcer. Here’s how you can protect yourself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter