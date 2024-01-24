Tolerance.ca
A Crucial Hearing as Journalists Under Siege in Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Newspapers on a kiosk at Omonoia square in Athens, Greece on October 19, 2022. © 2022 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP Images The first court hearing in a defamation lawsuit against two media outlets and three journalists who played a pivotal role in exposing Greece's major surveillance scandal is set to begin on January 25. In a series of articles in 2022, journalists documented the use of spyware to hack the devices of political figures, prominent businesspeople, and journalists, allegedly by Greek intelligence services and on direct orders from the prime minister's…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
