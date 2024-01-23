Tolerance.ca
Kim Williams to be new ABC chair, described by Albanese as ‘a true renaissance man’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The new chair of the ABC will be experienced media executive Kim Williams, replacing Ita Buttrose, whose term ends in early March.

Williams brings to the role not only a media background – including being appointed CEO of News Ltd in 2011, a position from which he resigned in 2013 – but very broad interests in the creative industries generally.

He takes over the ABC at a fraught time, with vocal division among staff about its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. These reached a flashpoint when journalist Antoinette Lattouf, who had a week-long contract as a presenter,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
