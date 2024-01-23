Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government has announced the scope of its sexual violence inquiry. Here’s what it gets right (and what it doesn’t)

By Rachel Loney-Howes, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Wollongong
Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
The inquiry into justice responses to sexual violence is taking a holistic approach, which is a welcome step in the right direction. But there’s still elements missing from the terms of reference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kim Williams to be new ABC chair, described by Albanese as ‘a true renaissance man’
~ Mosquitoes can spread the flesh-eating Buruli ulcer. Here’s how you can protect yourself
~ Some Australian Open matches run extremely late. How would that impact player sleep and recovery?
~ Iran urged to halt ‘horrific wave of executions’
~ A look back at Norman Jewison’s stellar directing career and commitment to Canadian filmmakers
~ Michigan selects its legislative redistricting commissioners the way the ancient Athenians did
~ Oscar nominees 2024: ‘Past Lives’ spotlights the pull of first love alongside the yearning for glory
~ Fake Biden robocall to New Hampshire voters highlights how easy it is to make deepfakes − and how hard it is to defend against AI-generated disinformation
~ Making emotional films: The enticing contradictions of Norman Jewison’s movies
~ The green-eyed monster: How embracing jealousy at work can make you more productive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter