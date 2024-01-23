Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: 2 Detainees Executed, 11 Await Imminent Execution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ghezel Hesar prison is approximately eight kilometers southwest of Rajai Shahr in the city of Karaj. It is considered one of the largest prisons in the Middle East. The overwhelming majority of prisoners held in this detention facility are believed to have been convicted by courts on drug trafficking charges.  (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have recently escalated executions at an alarming rate, including those of Farhad Salimi and Mohammed Ghobadlou on January 23, with at least 11 people at imminent risk, many of them from minority communities, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
