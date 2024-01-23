Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alabama Intends to Carry Out First Known US Execution Using Nitrogen Gas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists calling for an end to the death penalty gather to protest an execution at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, January 12, 2021. © 2021 Brian Woolston/Reuters On January 25th, the United States state of Alabama plans to belt Kenneth Eugene Smith to a gurney, strap a respirator mask to his face, and force him to inhale pure nitrogen gas until he suffocates. This wholly untested method of execution raises the specter of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. Smith is scheduled to be the first human being in the US put to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
