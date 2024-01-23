Tolerance.ca
AI in healthcare presents big opportunities for Brazil – but further public debate and legislation are needed now

By Claudio Lottenberg, Doutor em Oftalmologia, professor e Presidente do Conselho da Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, Faculdade Israelita de Ciências da Saúde Albert Einstein
The expansion of AI and the arrival of the Open Health concept emphasise the need to revise existing laws. Among other things, to make it easier for doctors to store and access their patients’ health information in integrated digital systems.The Conversation


