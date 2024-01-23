Tolerance.ca
Hidden women of history: Olympias, who took on an emperor, dodged a second marriage and fought for her faith

By Sarah Gador-Whyte, Research Fellow in Biblical and Early Christian Studies, Australian Catholic University
A formidable woman born in the second half of the fourth century and widowed at around 17, Olympias was not afraid to advocate for herself – or her friends.The Conversation


