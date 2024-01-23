Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka’s Proposed Internet Law Threatens Upcoming Elections

By Human Rights Watch
A repressive new internet law that Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is trying to rush through parliament this week would create broad and vague new speech-related offenses punishable by lengthy prison terms. The law would seriously threaten the right to freedom of expression as Sri Lanka prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections later this year. Click to expand Image An internet user is unable to connect as he tries to log into Facebook Messenger, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2022.  © 2022 Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images The proposed law, the Online Safety…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
