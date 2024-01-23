Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Panama Moves Closer Towards First Climate-Related Relocation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aerial view of houses for the new community where the residents of Gardi Sugdub will be transferred in Kuna Yala, Panama, October 12, 2023. © 2023 Adri Salido/Getty Images Next month, the Guna people living on the tiny Panamanian island of Gardi Sugdub will – if the government keeps its word – be given keys to their long-awaited new homes on the mainland, as the compounding challenges of rising seas and overcrowding make moving essential. That we are so close to this historic moment is a testament to the community’s concerted efforts for more than a decade to plan this…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
