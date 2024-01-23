Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China attempts to ‘gaslight’ international community at UN human rights review

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) focusing on China’s human rights record, Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said: “Today’s rights review should have been a real reckoning for the Chinese authorities: a rare space for other governments to amplify the grave human rights violations faced by victims across China and beyond. “Instead, we […] The post China attempts to ‘gaslight’ international community at UN human rights review appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with OCD are more likely to die earlier, of any cause
~ Veganuary’s impact has been huge – here are the stats to prove it
~ Meat and dairy industry giants hold the plant power behind many vegan brands
~ The top risks from technology that we’ll be facing by the year 2040
~ AI in healthcare presents big opportunities for Brazil – but further public debate and legislation are needed now
~ Britain is at bursting point and its flood barriers need to be updated
~ Waitangi 2024: how the Treaty strengthens democracy and provides a check on unbridled power
~ Strep A explainer: Why invasive cases are increasing, how it spreads and what symptoms to look for
~ How to watch dance
~ Hidden women of history: Olympias, who took on an emperor, dodged a second marriage and fought for her faith
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter