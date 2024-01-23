Tolerance.ca
Albatrosses are threatened with extinction – and climate change could put their nesting sites at risk

By Mia Momberg, Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Plant and Soil Science, University of Pretoria
The wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) is the world’s largest flying bird, with a wingspan reaching an incredible 3.5 metres. These birds are oceanic nomads: they spend most of their 60 years of life at sea and only come to land to breed approximately every two years once they have reached sexual maturity.

Their playground is the vast Southern…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
