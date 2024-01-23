Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students with physical disabilities explain the challenges they face when they go to university

By Rhiannon Packer, Senior Lecturer in Additional Learning Needs, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Emily Abbinett, Senior Lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Paul Smith, Principal Lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University
The number of UK students with a declared disability rose by 46% over the five years between 2016-17 and 2020-21. Students with disabilities now make up over 15% of students.

These disabilities include learning disabilities, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

Making the transition to university is not always easy for these students. They face pressure to choose…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
